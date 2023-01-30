Author Iris Shropshire's new book "Basic Customer Service Handbook" is an enthralling guide that reveals the skills needed to provide excellent customer service.

Recent release "Basic Customer Service Handbook" from Page Publishing author Iris Shropshire is an eye-opening guide to the rules and etiquette required for workers to navigate situations involving customers. Shropshire draws upon her years of work experience to bring her expertise to readers that are looking to go above and beyond in their work environment to deliver an exceptional performance.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Iris Shropshire, a native Texan with over twenty-five years' experience in customer service, has completed her new book, "Basic Customer Service Handbook": a thorough exploration of the tools and skills required for mastering the art of customer service in any industry.

"It is a fact that no matter what job you have or position you occupy, you will, at one time or another, need to rely on your customer service skills," writes Shropshire. "Possessing the ability to successfully satisfy your client's needs will always be an essential asset of any career. Displaying the correct customer service skills can determine if you will successfully win over a new client or retain existing business. You should always strive to maintain a level of service that creates a loyal customer for life.

"Customer service is about relationships, and relationships require attention. It is just as important to be mindful and aware of your client's needs as it is to be knowledgeable of the service or product that you offer. Customer service, i.e., 'the relationship,' is the glue that keeps it all together. The fact may be that you possess extensive, in-depth training in your designated field, and have the ability to troubleshoot and solve the hardest of problems. However, if you can't communicate the information to your client effectively, you are as ill-equipped as if you had no solution or no knowledge at all.

"Therefore, the purpose of this book is to adequately equip individuals and businesses with the skills to successfully handle any customer service situation with expert knowledge and professionalism. The skills offered in this book will assist you in any career field, position, or service you offer or product you sell."

Published by Page Publishing, Iris Shropshire's new book is the perfect companion for workers in any field looking to excel in dealing with customers no matter the circumstances.

