Juliet Daisley's newly released "The Story Of Job" is a thoughtful study of the story of a man faced with many challenges but always with God at heart

"The Story Of Job" from Christian Faith Publishing author Juliet Daisley is a fascinating narrative that brings Job to life like never before as a story of struggle and loss unfolds with a powerful message of faith within.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Story Of Job": a potent example of keeping faith in times of struggle. "The Story Of Job" is the creation of published author Juliet Daisley.

Daisley shares, "The story of Job is a wonderful Bible story of a man who went through great sufferings. Job was a man of God, he loves God, he was righteous, and he stayed away from evil. He was one of the wealthiest men of his time. God blessed him with a great household. He had seven sons and three daughters. A great evil fell on Job, and he lost everything including his children. Yet Job continued to love God and did not sin. Job's wife and his friends gave him terrible advice, but Job did not take their advice. God called Job a perfect and upright man. Job stated, 'Naked I came from my mother's womb, and naked I will return.' In the end, God restored Job. He blessed him with more than he had. He also blessed him with seven sons and three daughters."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Juliet Daisley's new book takes the story of Job and breathes life into a man of unexpected blessings.

Daisley shares in hopes of empowering others in their understanding and pursuit of biblical knowledge.

