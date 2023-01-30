Submit Release
News Search

There were 342 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,318 in the last 365 days.

Juliet Daisley's newly released "The Story Of Job" is a thoughtful study of the story of a man faced with many challenges but always with God at heart

"The Story Of Job" from Christian Faith Publishing author Juliet Daisley is a fascinating narrative that brings Job to life like never before as a story of struggle and loss unfolds with a powerful message of faith within.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Story Of Job": a potent example of keeping faith in times of struggle. "The Story Of Job" is the creation of published author Juliet Daisley.

Daisley shares, "The story of Job is a wonderful Bible story of a man who went through great sufferings. Job was a man of God, he loves God, he was righteous, and he stayed away from evil. He was one of the wealthiest men of his time. God blessed him with a great household. He had seven sons and three daughters. A great evil fell on Job, and he lost everything including his children. Yet Job continued to love God and did not sin. Job's wife and his friends gave him terrible advice, but Job did not take their advice. God called Job a perfect and upright man. Job stated, 'Naked I came from my mother's womb, and naked I will return.' In the end, God restored Job. He blessed him with more than he had. He also blessed him with seven sons and three daughters."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Juliet Daisley's new book takes the story of Job and breathes life into a man of unexpected blessings.

Daisley shares in hopes of empowering others in their understanding and pursuit of biblical knowledge.

Consumers can purchase "The Story Of Job" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Story Of Job," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Juliet Daisley's newly released "The Story Of Job" is a thoughtful study of the story of a man faced with many challenges but always with God at heart

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.