Author Marilyn Whitlock-Hockersmith's newly released "Through It All" reveals to readers how the author survived her traumas through a strong connection with the Lord

"Through It All" from Christian Faith Publishing author Marilyn Whitlock-Hockersmith is a powerful account of the author's life, and the trials and various forms of abuse she and others around her faced along the way. Discovering the safety and courage that can be drawn from God, Whitlock-Hockersmith began turning towards him to carry her through it all, facing each struggle with renewed hope.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Through It All": a poignant and gripping memoir that details the struggles and abuse faced by the author throughout the year, and how her faith and trust in the Lord carried her through the darkest moments. "Through It All" is the creation of published author Marilyn Whitlock-Hockersmith, who has been teaching, preaching, and singing the gospel of Christ for over forty years.

"Sometimes in life we get so disappointed because we feel like no one cares for us," writes Whitlock-Hockersmith. "We start looking for ways to search for someone to care for and love us. Before we can get an answer, we've already gone in the wrong direction. Feeling like you're not being loved carries you to a level of noncompliance, irritability, anxiousness, defeat, and deprivation. It is like a place of no return. I call this place a biblical Lodebar. Even though I knew about the goodness of the Lord, it still was not enough for me to get to a place of complacency. I had to really know Him through repentance and forgiveness. The tears and hurt of being rejected made it hard for me to come back to where I needed to be, and that was in the arms of safety. I had to realize the only arms of safety are with and before the Lord at all times."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marilyn Whitlock-Hockersmith's new book is a stirring testament to the power and strength that one can achieve when they look to the Lord for guidance. By sharing her story, Whitlock-Hockersmith hopes to continue to spread the Kingdom of Christ by revealing the ways in which he helped her to survive, while also encouraging others to share their stories and become free from their past traumas.

Consumers can purchase "Through It All" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Through It All", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing