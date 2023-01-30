Author Robert Trevino's new book "Handbook of YOU" is an empowering, uplifting work that promotes the positivity in the lives of all readers

Recent release "Handbook of YOU" from Page Publishing author Robert Trevino is an encouraging work that helps readers evaluate themselves and learn how to self-improve and overcome fear.

GARLAND, Texas, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert Trevino has completed his new book "Handbook of YOU": an energizing and strengthening work designed to help readers get to know their true selves and unlock their greatest potential.

Author Robert Trevino writes, "Throughout my book, I explain on what I learned to have opportunities constantly knock on my door. I also explain there is an aura that kills opportunities. That aura shines outwardly from your mind. Once you defeat this aura, be ready to see the world in a different light as I have."

Published by Page Publishing, Robert Trevino's stimulating work leaves readers eager to conquer their fears and work to achieve their goals.

Readers who wish to experience this exhilarating work can purchase "The Handbook of YOU" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing