Author Don Halstead's new book "A Dog's World" is an entertaining collection of heartwarming stories celebrating the special bond between dogs and their humans

Recent release "A Dog's World" from Page Publishing author Don Halstead is an uplifting book of short stories about and written in the voice of four canine companions sharing some of the adventures they have enjoyed with their beloved families.

WOODSTOCK, Va., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Don Halstead, a retired economist and married father and grandfather who worked for the federal government, taught economics at Northern Virginia Community College, and presently resides with his lovely wife and two awesome cats in Woodstock, Virginia, where he remains a strong animal wildlife advocate, an active member of his church, and an avid reader, collector of stamps, and writer, has completed his new book "A Dog's World": four lighthearted stories inspired by his lifelong love for animals.

Do you love dogs? In "A Dog's World", you will have a chance to read four heartwarming stories about the doggies so many of us love. The first tells of how an adopted border collie brought happiness back to the life of a young man saddened by the death of his wife. The second story takes you along with a fun-loving California golden retriever to beautiful Yellowstone National Park, while the third takes you on an adventure to Scotland with another border collie. The book ends with a delightful tale of a miniature schnauzer's life in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

Published by Page Publishing, Don Halstead's engrossing book is a delightful choice for animal lovers of all ages.

