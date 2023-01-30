Insightful 61-Week Devotional Deeply Explores the Meaning of Christ's Death and Resurrection Through Hymnology

Xulon Press presents a unique exploration of Christ's Passion – in a refreshing devotional format.

RIVERVIEW, Fla., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Fr. Stavros N. Akrotirianakis helps readers spiritually grow through insightful devotions in The Greatest Story Ever Sung: Reflections on the Hymns of Holy Week in the Orthodox Church ($17.99, paperback, 9781662868931; $8.99, e-book, 9781662868948).

Fr. Akrotirianakis provides readers with sixty-one short reflections on the most well-known hymns of Holy Week - a journey not only to the week of Christ's Passion, but to the depths of one's own faith. Taking a cue from Christian history, Fr. Akrotirianakis acknowledges that Christians learned about Christ through listening to preaching and through the singing of hymns. His book takes what most Christians have learned through Scripture, but interprets it through beautiful and powerful hymns that he describes will "comprise the greatest story ever sung."

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Fr. Akrotirianakis said, "I am an Orthodox priest who also has a deep love and appreciation for liturgical music. I wanted to tell the familiar story of Christ."

Fr. Stavros Akrotirianakis was born and raised in Whittier, CA. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in history from Whittier College and then earned an M.Div. from Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology in Brookline, MA. For the past 25 years, Fr. Akrotirianakis has served as a Greek Orthodox priest, leading Holy Week worship continually throughout the years. He has written hundreds of articles and thousands of reflections as part of a daily inspiration entitled, "The Prayer Team." Fr. Akrotirianakis has authored 7 additional books: Let All Creation Rejoice: Reflections on Advent, the Nativity and Epiphany; The Road Back to Christ: Reflections on Lent, Holy Week and the Resurrection; Blessed is the Kingdom, Now and Forever: Reflections on the Divine Liturgy; Let Us Be Attentive: Reflections on the Scripture Readings in the Orthodox Church; Engaged: Called to Be Disciples, Commissioned to Be Apostles; The Heart of Encouragement: 176 Reflections to Build You Up and Empower You to Build Up Others; and Unto the Healing of Soul and Body. Fr. Akrotirianakis is a lawn enthusiast who spends hours a week mowing grass and tending to his lawn. This is where he gets most inspired, thereby doing most of his "writing" in the yard.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. The Greatest Story Ever Sung: Reflections on the Hymns of Holy Week in the Orthodox Church is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

