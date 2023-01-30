God Has a Place For You to Use Your Gifts and Live Your Best Life

Xulon Press presents godly, creative inspiration.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Emma Boa-Durgammah encourages readers to pursue the passions and talents provided to them in Creativity in Us: Unleash the Power of GOD-Given Creativity ($22.49, paperback, 9781662867941; $9.99, e-book, 9781662867958).

Despite her enthusiasm as a child, Boa-Durgammah was discouraged from pursuing music as a career since others viewed it as an impractical choice. Over the years she has developed many other skills, but was given the opportunity to revisit her passion as a worship arts leader and lead a more purposeful and fulfilled life.

"The most important driving factor for writing my book is my relationship with Christ who helped me to reflect on my life without self-condemnation or criticism and understand that the creativity He gave me was an instrumental gift designed to live a fulfilled life and overcome challenges, including periods of stagnancy when being held back or dismissed," said Boa-Durgammah.

Emma Boa-Durgammah is first a Christ Follower. As a byproduct, Boa-Durgammah serves as an author, worship arts leader, musician, speaker, songwriter, and business professional. When invited to speak, Emma intertwines the Word of God, original songs, or arrangements to spread the Good News of Jesus.

###

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Creativity in Us is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Emma Boa-Durgammah, Salem Author Services, (703) 589-0816, thecreativityinus@gmail.com

SOURCE Xulon Press