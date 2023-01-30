The Book for Anyone Who Got Bored After, "In the Beginning…"

Xulon Press presents a relatable Bible study in plain language.

HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Michael L. Brunner shows how God and the first book of the Bible can be relevant right now in Genesis Matters ($17.99, paperback, 9789781662866173; $7.99, e-book, 9781662866180).

Brunner writes for the person who isn't 100% that God really cares about them, or that His message would truly change their day-to-day lives. Writing with humorous anecdotes and modern illustrations, Brunner seeks to get real with readers and show them that God matters.

"As a Bible teacher, I feel like many people do not have the idea or understanding that God really exists, that He wants to be involved in our lives, and that he cares and has a plan and a path for all of us," said Brunner.

Michael L. Brunner is a businessman, father, and former Marine who has been teaching the Bible for the last 27 years.

