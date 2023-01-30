Submit Release
News Search

There were 342 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,368 in the last 365 days.

The Book for Anyone Who Got Bored After, "In the Beginning…"

Xulon Press presents a relatable Bible study in plain language.

HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Michael L. Brunner shows how God and the first book of the Bible can be relevant right now in Genesis Matters ($17.99, paperback, 9789781662866173; $7.99, e-book, 9781662866180).

Brunner writes for the person who isn't 100% that God really cares about them, or that His message would truly change their day-to-day lives. Writing with humorous anecdotes and modern illustrations, Brunner seeks to get real with readers and show them that God matters.

"As a Bible teacher, I feel like many people do not have the idea or understanding that God really exists, that He wants to be involved in our lives, and that he cares and has a plan and a path for all of us," said Brunner.

Michael L. Brunner is a businessman, father, and former Marine who has been teaching the Bible for the last 27 years.

###

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Genesis Matters is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Michael L. Brunner, Salem Author Services, 281 414 8783, michael.l.brunner@ms.com

 

SOURCE Salem Author Services

You just read:

The Book for Anyone Who Got Bored After, "In the Beginning…"

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.