Aketa Sanders's newly released "I Saw Him First" is an uplifting collection of devotions that encourage readers in daily faith practices

"I Saw Him First" from Christian Faith Publishing author Aketa Sanders brings a heartfelt celebration of God to believers of any background that empowers readers in placing God first in all things.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Saw Him First": an uplifting message of God's devotion. "I Saw Him First" is the creation of published author Aketa Sanders.

Sanders shares, "I Saw Him First is a compilation of detailed writings and daily devotional downloads that is scripted and designed for all novice and avid readers alike who endeavor to experience a manifested developmental growth through the catalyst of reading and meditating on God's word. Each daily manuscript presents impactful teachings and tutorials that will provide a dualistic purpose: (1) to empower, enrich, and enlarge palatable appetites for the love and expressed language of God's Word; and (2) to prepare and condition the minds and hearts of all readers for the apex and authentic revelatory intent of God's love—to seek, and see him first in all that we pursue in our daily lives."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aketa Sanders's new book motivates readers to be active in their pursuit of connection with God and His Word.

Sanders shares in hopes of aiding others in developing a strong connection with an active prayer life.

