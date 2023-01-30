Powerful 60-Day Prayer Devotional Aimed at Saving and Improving Marriages

Xulon Press presents much-needed spiritual guidance for both single men and women heading for marriage and married couples needing prayers.

Author Nykia Coleman provides readers with a marriage-saving 60-day devotional in Pray4Breakthrough: How to Speak God's Word Over Your Marriage in Under 5 Minutes ($15.49, paperback, 9781662868665; $6.99, e-book, 9781662868672).

Whether a couple is looking for prayers prior to marriage or struggling married couples looking to save a marriage, Coleman's sixty days of prayer (less than 5 minutes each) is aimed to help speak over relationships. Each entry contains a scripture of reflection and prayer that readers can add to their spiritual arsenal against common causes of divorce. Coleman strives for the unbreakable promises of God to leave the reader with feelings of enlightenment and renewed strength.

"Due to the alarming high rates of divorce in today's society, this book can be a useful resource for married couples," said Coleman. "Instead of giving up on your marriage and resigning yourself to its' failure, you will learn how to speak words of life over your marriage. The prayers contained in this book are insightful, strategic, and powerful!"

NyKia Coleman is an author, teacher, conference speaker, minister and the founder of the prayer ministry, Pray4Breakthrough Corporation. After earning her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology, she went on to earn her Master of Arts in Education. Coleman has also completed Billy Graham's Evangelist and ReIgnite Training and is eager to win souls for Christ. She has also completed the School of Prayer Training in the Art of Intercession. Coleman annually guest speaks at various evangelist and prayer ministries where she teaches the Gospel, prays for the sick, and speaks life, healing and peace over attendees. She is a devoted prayer team member at God's Grace Healing Rooms and believes in the power of prayer. Coleman has been married to her husband, Avery, for 24 years. Together, they have three lovely children. One of her favorite personal interests is walking at the beach.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Pray4Breakthrough: How to Speak God's Word Over Your Marriage in Under 5 Minutes is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

