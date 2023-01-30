Author Chris Doohan's new book "The Shimmering" is a spellbinding work of science fiction fantasy following a young boy on an intergalactic adventure

Recent release "The Shimmering" from Page Publishing author Chris Doohan is a compelling novel introducing Hadley Barrett, an astrophysicist who as a child has a personal encounter with a stranded and desperate alien whom he decides to help and ultimately puts his own life in danger. As Barrett navigates this unprecedented adventure, he discovers some remarkable powers; can he use them to help his new friend save his dying planet and return safely to his own?

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chris Doohan, a professional vascular technologist and married father of two grown daughters presently residing in Thousand Oaks, California whose father, the late James Doohan, played Scotty in the original Star Trek series and paved the way for Chris to work as an extra in the 1979 Star Trek motion picture and roles in J.J. Abrams's Star Trek and Star Trek: Into Darkness as well as playing the role of Scotty in the award-winning web-based production of Stat Trek Continues, has completed his new book "The Shimmering": a gripping fantasy that keeps the pages turning until its satisfying conclusion.

The story follows Barrett, his two best buddies, and his potential girlfriend through their last couple days at school before the summer break. The boys have been very busy building their secret underground fort in the field near Barrett's house while always keeping an eye out for the "teenagers from hell," who would certainly destroy the fort if found. In the days to follow, Barrett finds something in the fort that none of his friends can see. It was meant for his eyes only.

Barrett finds out that he has special powers that were previously unknown to him. Reluctant at first, he uses these powers to help a desperate, stranded alien complete his mission to save his dying planet. Unfortunately for Barrett, he finds out that his new alien friend has enemies that make their mission extremely dangerous.

