That Dark Past Has Followed You Long Enough; It's Time to Move On

PENN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Chitra Diamond invites readers to move beyond the trauma of their past into a hopeful future in Who Am I? Without the Trauma: Recover from: Dysfunctional Relationships Addictions Abuse ($22.49, paperback, 9781662858888; $9.99, e-book, 9781662858895; audiobook, 9781662858901).

Over 35 years working in nursing and counseling, Diamond has seen the research done into the long-lasting effects of trauma and the mental and physical conditions that can result. She believes in neuroscience and the treatments that can lead to success in patients who truly desire to discover their identity without the veil of trauma they have known for so long.

"We can be a society that feels whole and complete, rather than not good enough. I hope this book strikes a fire within you to overcome and recover from anything holding you back from being your authentic self," said Diamond.

Chitra Diamond is a neuroscience advocate, licensed nurse, lecturer, and published author concerning hope for society. Her goal is to bring awareness to the causes of mental and physical conditions and to promote neuroscience therapy in medical facilities, institutions, recovery centers, family centers, and the penal system.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Who Am I? Without the Trauma is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

