Author Pens Second Book in Her Inspirational Series of Prophetic Poetry

Xulon Press presents a fascinating interpretation of real life experiences and encounters to be appreciated by all readers.

Missouri City, Texas , Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Deacon Minister Sharlae D. Harris treats readers to the second book in her thought-provoking series: Thaothrside of What I Found: Prophetic poetry is a flow of visions downloaded as written literature directly from the Holy Spirit Today Series #2 ($15.99, paperback, 9781662865930; $24.99, hardcover, 9781662865947; $7.99, e-book, 9781662865954).

Since Deacon Minister Sharlae D. Harris was a child, she has had many supernatural experiences as well as visions and dreams. As in her first book of the series, this second book of prophetic poetry shares real life visions from the Holy Spirit in her life. As per the author, she was tasked by God to deliver these inspirations to the world through poetry. Her experiences, both good and evil, have led her to this point in her life, crediting God for all the Glory. Harris strives to encourage every reader to get a full and complete understanding of what life has to offer on this side because as she explains, just like a coin, there is two sides but still one whole of the coin.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Harris said, "Everything that I write is inspired by Jesus Christ. None of this is of myself."

Deacon Minister Sharlae D. Harris, a Bay City, Texas resident, enjoys praise and worship music along with gardening both flowers and vegetables. She loves singing, praying and worshipping - anything that has to do with the spiritual realms. Her most precious joy is studying the Word of God, Scriptures at the top of her list. Harris is a schooled and trained Minister of God, also carrying a title as Pastor, not because she gave it to herself but because He did.

Thaothrside of What I Found: Prophetic poetry is a flow of visions downloaded as written literature directly from the Holy Spirit Today Series #2 is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

