Jonathan Wheatley and Dave Reese's newly released "One Principal Good One: The King James Bible" is an intricate study of a cherished religious tome

"One Principal Good One: The King James Bible" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Jonathan Wheatley and Dave Reese presents students of the Bible with a helpful resource for achieving a deeper understanding of a key translation.

Jonathan Wheatley lives in Maryville, Tennessee, with his wife, Kim. He is a husband, father, and grandfather. He was born in England and emigrated to the US when he was a teenager. He came to know the Lord shortly after coming to the US and surrendered to the ministry in his early twenties. Wheatley received his bachelor's and master's degrees from Open Bible College in Millbrook, Alabama; his Bachelor of Arts from Maryville College, Maryville, Tennessee; and his Doctor of Theology from Open Bible College International.

Dave Reese studied at Memphis Academy of Arts and is a graduate of Temple Baptist Seminary (M.RE) and Trinity Baptist Seminary (Th.D.). A pastor of Baptist churches for over thirty years, he is founder and president of Ends of the Earth Mission (EOTEM). EOTEM has two resident Bible colleges in the Philippines, one missionary training centre in China, and concentrates on evangelism in closed countries and remote areas. Reese is also a chalk artist and is married to Mary Sue Reese. Together, they are the parents of six children.

Wheatley and Reese share, "this book speaks to the majesty of the King James Bible, in both its literary contribution to the English language and how it distinguishes itself from the previous English translations and those that have been attempted since. The authors address the doctrines of Inspiration and Preservation; and that by faith, believe that only the King James Bible is worthy of being called the inspired/preserved word of God in the English language. The authors cover the Process of Bible translation by committee and the rules by which they were provided as guidance by the king at the Hampton Court conference. Specifically, the doctrinal impact of the Third Rule whereby the translators were to keep the old Ecclesiastical words such as 'Church' not to be translated as 'Congregation.' Other words to be used were 'Charity' in addition to 'Love'; 'Baptisms,' as well as 'Washings'; and the distinction between 'Covenant' and 'Testament' is clearly seen in the context where the words are used.

"In addition to the doctrinal import, there is considerable attention given to the printing technology of the fourteenth to sixteenth centuries and a dissertation on the artwork of the first edition, printed in 1611. The practical results of preaching the King James Bible in places like the Philippines and other foreign lands are presented with plentiful illustrations and examples. Lastly, the authors have included the Epistle Dedicatory and Translators to the Reader that were provided in earlier editions of the King James Bible, but sadly, seldom printed in the newer editions."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jonathan Wheatley and Dave Reese's new book can be used for private or group education practices.

Wheatley and Reese share in hopes of enriching the possible resources available to both students and educators as they seek to understand and compare the various interpretations of God's word.

