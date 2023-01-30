Hephzibah Beulah's newly released "Of Love and Beauty" is a vibrant collection of personal writings that weave together to express a journey of hope and healing

"Of Love and Beauty" from Christian Faith Publishing author Hephzibah Beulah is a thought-provoking collection of short stories, poems, and relevant scripture that will encourage and motivate.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Of Love and Beauty": a potent arrangement of personal reflections and verse. "Of Love and Beauty" is the creation of published author Hephzibah Beulah, a native of Lagos, Nigeria, who graduated from Ajayi Crowther University and currently resides in Dupont, Washington.

Beulah shares, "and they say that darkness was dark. And of love it is the greatest. Yes, that must be the case, but could beauty be born from the light alone? A slight ray here and a slight ray there and perfection is born. And is beauty not our reward? This book shows how I learned to see, and seeing, I learned to live with beauty as my rear guide.

"Of Love and Beauty is a story of salvation, a story of grace. Darkness shrouded whatever good had been gifted to me, but through the power of salvation, the power of love, I became whole. But he didn't leave me there. He held my hands and took me on a journey—a journey that began with waterspout and his thirst to a life fulfilled and lived in him. A hope restored and a heart to love. Love truly is the greatest gift!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hephzibah Beulah's new book is a spiritually charged celebration of life, love, and a healing journey.

Beulah's expressive writing style and engaging voice will draw readers in from the first page as a unique and eloquent story unfolds.

