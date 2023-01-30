Hope Isabella Lenkersdorf Smith's newly released "Keeping Your Faith Through SoCrates's Journey" is a thoughtful look back on key life experiences

"Keeping Your Faith Through SoCrates's Journey" from Christian Faith Publishing author Hope Isabella Lenkersdorf Smith is an enjoyable and heartwarming message of hope that examines the highs, lows, and in-betweens that guide one's spiritual path.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Keeping Your Faith Through SoCrates's Journey": a deeply personal collection of personal experiences. "Keeping Your Faith Through SoCrates's Journey" is the creation of published author Hope Isabella Lenkersdorf Smith, a dedicated wife, animal rights activist, and current resident of Florida who was born and raised in New York City.

Smith shares, "Many of us believe in miracles, signs, and divine intervention. We are often both knowingly and unknowingly manifesting. Sometimes we get premonitions from our dreams which allows us to have deep connections with the universe.

"It's comforting for me to know that when I ask God for something in prayer along with a sign to assure me that my prayer will indeed be granted, God always sends me my sign.

"I also know that in my own life, all of the events that have happened and those still yet to come are being divinely orchestrated to lovingly guide me to where I am supposed to be and when I'm supposed to be there.

"If you look back at some of the events that have occurred in your life and connect them via 'dots' from when the events started, you will see how each event allowed for the next event and how that event in turn allowed for the following event and so on. If you follow along in this manner, you will see why each dot was significantly important for the conclusion of the situation or event to take place as God and the universe intended. These concluding dots now allow for a new series of dots to begin so as God and the universe can once again lead you to the next conclusion. I call this concept 'connecting the dots.'

"Let me be clear about something: I believe that there are no coincidences in life, and everything happens to us for a reason. Although we all have free will to make the choices that we make every day, the destination we reach has already been lovingly predetermined by God.

"Whenever we do anything for the glory of God and which praises him, we will always achieve success, doors will be opened, and we will be blessed with everything good that God, our Father, wants and intends for us to have.

"God, our Father, wants all of his children to be happy, healthy, and enjoy an abundant life. These are the reasons that he made us in his image.

"We are all God's children, and he is our Father.

"Signs are all around us. They are not mere random occurrences that one could relate to any particular event. We only have to open our eyes, mind, heart, and soul to see that this is, in fact, the case. If we open ourselves in this way, it's easy to believe that these signs are real and meant for us. They are there to guide us along on our journey throughout our lives.

"It is sincerely my deepest desire that as you read the true to life stories of the many miracles granted to SoCrates and our family that you will be filled with hope and joy and be blessed with countless miracles just as we were.

"You only need to have faith in God and trust in him as I have learned to do.

"Ask and it shall be granted."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hope Isabella Lenkersdorf Smith's new book will challenge and encourage readers in their faith.

Smith shares in hopes of offering a comforting hand and encouraging message to those who may find themselves facing a difficult time so they too can experience God's comforting grace.

Consumers can purchase "Keeping Your Faith Through SoCrates's Journey" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Keeping Your Faith Through SoCrates's Journey," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing