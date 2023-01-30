Yuly Cariel Fuentes's newly released "El show de los talentos: The Talent Show" is a charming story of friendship and encouraging one another in faith

"El show de los talentos: The Talent Show" from Christian Faith Publishing author Yuly Cariel Fuentes is a delightful dual language reading experience for young imaginations discovering the joys of connection with God.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "El show de los talentos: The Talent Show": an uplifting and encouraging juvenile fiction. "El show de los talentos: The Talent Show" is the creation of published author Yuly Cariel Fuentes, a loving wife who was born in a beautiful small town in Costa Rica, San Isidro Del General Perrez Zeledon. She is the oldest in a family of six children and was brought up by a single mother.

Fuentes shares, "The Talent Show was an idea that later became a reality. The Talent Show was a puppet play that was made for kids. The characters are related to animals like Little Stripes the tiger, Little Bunny the rabbit, Little Wings the toucan, and the dog Lucas. It is a story that carries the message of God and his son, Jesus, to teach us a message of faith. When you believe and put all your trust in them in every situation in your life, everything is possible. The Talent Show is a message of love and sharing. We can see what God can do with us when we reach toward him with all our heart. He helps us find our talents, and he can make the desires of our hearts come true like when he helped Little Bunny to make his dream come true and Little Bunny was able to realize his gift to bless others."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yuly Cariel Fuentes's new book will entertain and encourage as young readers discover a simple, yet impactful, message of faith.

Fuentes shares in hopes of reaching upcoming generations and motivating them to establish and nurture a strong sense of their spiritual selves.

Consumers can purchase "El show de los talentos: The Talent Show" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

