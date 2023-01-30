Single Family Smart Homes Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Single Family Smart Homes Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Single Family Smart Homes Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the single family smart homes market. As per TBRC’s single family smart homes market forecast, the single family smart homes market size is predicted to reach a value of $283.02 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.4 percent through the forecast period.

The global single-family smart homes market size will grow from $83.78 billion in 2022 to $99.14 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3%. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest single family smart homes market share. Major players in the single family smart homes market include Lennar Corporation, Meritage Homes Corporation, Metricon, Porter Davis, Henley, Carlisle.

Trending Single Family Smart Homes Market Trend

Technological advancements related to the internet of things (IoT) and smart home devices are a major trend in the industry. According to a Forbes, US-based business magazine, the number of cellular IoT connections is expected to reach 3.5 billion in the year 2023. Similarly, in 2020, the number of connected IoT devices used was 11.3 billion. According to IoT Analytics, the global number of linked IoT devices will reach 27 billion by 2025. The newly launched smart speakers by Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are shaping the growth of smart devices. For instance, in September 2021, Amazon, an American e-commerce company, launched a new home security and smart home devices including smart doorbells and smart thermostats. Therefore, technological advancement in IoT and smart home devices is expected to remain a key trend and boost the revenue for the single-family smart home market.

Single Family Smart Homes Market Segments

• By Product: Smart Lighting, Entertainment, Smart Appliances, Other Products

• By Technology: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GSM/GPRS, RFID, Other Technologies

• By Software and Service: Proactive, Behavioural

• By Geography: The global single family smart homes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Single-family smart homes are futuristic single-family buildings equipped with advanced electronics and wireless devices. The smart home system requires a web portal or smartphone application to interact with the automated system as a user interface.

Single Family Smart Homes Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Single Family Smart Homes Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides singlefamily smart homes market value, insights on single family smart homes market size, drivers and singlefamily smart homes market trends, single family smart homes market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and single family smart homes market growth across geographies. The single family smart homes market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.



