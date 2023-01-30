Video Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Video Equipment Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Video Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Video Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the video equipment market. As per TBRC’s video equipment market forecast, the video equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $283.02 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.4 percent through the forecast period.

The rise in disposable incomes was a major driver for the video equipment market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest video equipment market share. Major players in the video equipment market include Bose Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Bowers & Wilkins, Atlantic Technology.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=115&type=smp

Trending Video Equipment Market Trend

The demand for Ultra HD televisions is increasing rapidly, as they are energy efficient and offer high-quality images. Ultra HD televisions include 4K and 8K UHDs that have an aspect ratio of 16:9 or wider, and also present a minimum resolution of 3840x2160 pixels. The transition from traditional CRT and LCD TVs to ultra-HD TVs has been fast owing to the brisk pace of technological advances. For instance, in June 2020, according to TVB-Europe, an England-based online television service, over half of 18-24-year-old say they spend more time watching video-sharing platforms than broadcast TV. In many developed countries such as US and the UK,,34% of global households had smart TVs by the end of 2020 and sales increased by 7.4% in 2020 and expected to reach majority by 2026. Thus, indicating high demand for ultra-HD 4k and 8k televisions.

Video Equipment Market Segments

• By Product Type: Television, Video Cameras, Video Players

• By End Use Industry: B2B, B2C

• By Application: Online, Offline

• By Geography: The global video equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/video-equipment-global-market-report

Video equipment is defined as an electronic device that can broadcast or receive electromagnetic waves to represent both sound and image.

