Acrylic Polysiloxane Hybrid Market to Reach US$510.5 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Acrylic Polysiloxane Hybrid Market size is forecast to reach US$510.5 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027. The acrylic polysiloxane hybrid is a hybrid resin in which inorganic components of polysiloxane are combined with organic components of acrylic resin. They are widely used in the production of polymer, paint & coatings, elastomer, adhesives & sealants and polyether. These products are widely used in automotive, construction and other sectors as paint & coatings provide long-term protection and aesthetics of the coated object and reduce maintenance costs. The rise in construction activity will eventually boost the demand for acrylic polysiloxane hybrid-based products. For instance, according to the U.S Department of Commerce, the construction spending during May 2022 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of US$1,779.8 billion, which is 9.7% higher compared to May 2021. Therefore, the rise in construction spending will flourish the demand for polymer, paint & coatings and elastomer and will eventually drive the Acrylic Polysiloxane Hybrid industry growth.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Acrylic Polysiloxane Hybrid market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Acrylic Polysiloxane Hybrid Market and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2022-2027) owing to the rising growth in the construction, automotive, food & beverages industry others in Asian countries such as China, India, Japan and South Korea.

2. Rapidly rising demand for Acrylic Polysiloxane Hybrid in the food & beverage industry for the production of polymer-based plastic packaging has driven the growth of the acrylic polysiloxane hybrid market.

3. The increasing demand for Acrylic Polysiloxane Hybrid in the textile sector, due to its usage in the production of polyether and other applications, driving the growth of the acrylic polysiloxane hybrid market in the upcoming years.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Acrylic Polysiloxane Hybrid Market Segment Analysis – By Application : Paint & coating material is applied to a surface, that protects, decorates, or adds a special feature to the surface. Paint & coating is extensively used in building construction, automotive, manufacturing and others owing to the low-cost method of corrosion prevention. The growing consumption of paints & adhesives in various end-use industries is increasing the acrylic polysiloxane hybrid market size during the forecast period.

2. Acrylic Polysiloxane Hybrid Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry : Acrylic Polysiloxane Hybrid resin is widely used in the production of paints & adhesives, polymer, adhesives & sealants which are widely used in flooring, roofing, door & windows in the building & construction sector. The rise in the construction activity will flourish the demand for acrylic polysiloxane hybrid-based products.

3. Acrylic Polysiloxane Hybrid Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Asia-Pacific region dominated the Acrylic Polysiloxane Hybrid Market share by 43% in the year 2021, owing to the growing building construction, food & beverages industry and rising automotive production in the region. China is estimated to witness growth in the demand for acrylic polysiloxane hybrid due to the demand from the automotive, electronics, foods & beverages industries.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Acrylic Polysiloxane Hybrid industry are:

1. 3M

2. Akzo Nobel N.V.

3. Evonik Industries AG

4. Merck KGaA

5. The Sherwin-Williams Company

