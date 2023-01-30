Global Services For the Elderly And Persons with Disabilities Market Is Set To Grow At A 6% Rate In The Forecast Period

Services For the Elderly And Persons with Disabilities Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Services For the Elderly And Persons with Disabilities Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market. As per TBRC’s services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market forecast, the global services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market size is expected to grow to $605.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The decreasing household size coupled with a rapidly aging population is anticipated to aid in the growth of the services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market. Western Europe is expected to hold the largest services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market share. Major players in the services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market include CK Franchising Inc., Right at Home Inc., Home Instead Inc., Living Assistance Services, Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

Trending Services For the Elderly And Persons with Disabilities Market Trend

Many companies across the globe are using robots to smoothen the transition of providing care facilities to elderly patients. For instance, Bright Cape, an Eindhoven-based company, has developed SARA, which stands for social and autonomous robotic health assistants. The project is part of the European EIT Digital Innovation Consortium and aims to reduce the workload in healthcare and improve the quality of treatment in general. Japan is installing robots in nursing homes, workplaces, and schools as its population ages and the labor force decline.

Services For the Elderly And Persons with Disabilities Market Segments

• By Service Type: Institutional care, Adult Day-care, Home Care

• By Service Provider: Public Expenditure, Private Expenditure, Out-of-Pocket Spending

• By End-user: Elderly, Disabled adults

• By Geography: The global services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Services for the elderly and persons with disabilities refers to non-residential social assistance programs offered to improve the quality of life for the elderly, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and people with disabilities.

Services For the Elderly And Persons with Disabilities Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Services For the Elderly And Persons with Disabilities Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market strategies, services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market opportunities, services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market value, insights on services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market size, drivers and trends, services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market growth across geographies.



