Jenny Soh Music School Conducts Music Diploma Course Amidst Covid

SINGAPORE, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jenny Soh Music School, a professional piano school in Singapore, has been offering online music theory classes from grade 1 to diploma levels since the pandemic's start in 2020. The school is run by Ms Jenny Soh, who has graduated as a top pianist with NAFA with a scholarship from the Lee Foundation and a master's degree (distinction) in music from the Johannes Brahms Music Conservatory in Hamburg, Germany in 2017.

This piano school is running a one-year crash course for music theory and ABRSM piano diploma classes in Singapore, slowly transitioning back to face-to-face lessons to teach students through theory and practice. These piano classes in Singapore are conducted mainly through zoom, and the home studios of their professional piano teachers. The weekend lessons gained popularity due to their affordable fees and small class sizes, of maximum 4 students a class. Jenny Soh Music School believes that all students are different in terms of their learning pace and ensures that the classes remain small so that attention and help can be provided to students who need it more.

Students in Jenny Soh Music School are mostly music teachers who are looking for self-improvement. In 2022, the majority of them saw significant improvements and completed their grade 8 music theory course exam, Associate Music Trinity College London (AMusTCL) diploma in music theory and piano performing arts with at least a merit or distinction grade. Besides music theory, many students have also approached the school for Diploma piano lessons during the pandemic period and performed well in their examinations. They have become qualified piano teachers in Singapore and have gone on to build their music schools, such as Ms Liew Hui Jie, the founder of Melodious Piano Studio. In 2021, their students have also won prizes in the La Pianista International Piano Competition's open category.

Jenny Soh Music School has piano teacher jobs available for individuals aspiring to help students hone their piano skills, which include professional piano teachers with musical qualifications and teaching experience. The school's philosophy for the course is to ensure that every student can learn at their own pace despite the short course period, so that they can move on to their exams quickly and become professional piano performers. With this, Jenny Soh Music School hopes to continuously provide effective piano lessons to students – regardless of whether it was amid or post-COVID.

For more information, please visit https://www.wowpianowow.com/.