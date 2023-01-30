The House Hot Sheet for Week 4 of the 2023 Legislative Session

Monday

The fourth week of the legislative session begins with public hearing in the Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry Committee on HB 1513 from Rep. Chipalo Street (D-Seattle). HB 1513 is part of a package of bills in the House and Senate to improve traffic safety and reduce road fatalities.

Later, the Appropriations Committee will hold a public hearing on the Military Spouse Employment Act, prime sponsored by Rep. Mari Leavitt (D-University Place) to improve access to employment for spouses of military service members (HB 1009). Also being heard is HB 1156, offered by Rep. Vandana Slatter (D-Bellevue), to expand eligibility to the Washington College Grant free or reduced tuition program.

Tuesday

Tuesday morning features an 8:00 AM Finance Committee hearing on two measures from Rep. My-Linh Thai (D-Bellevue) to improve and expand eligibility for the Working Families Tax Credit, a tax credit program to refund individuals and families on sales tax they’ve already paid (HB 1075 and HB 1477).

Later in the morning, the Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee will hear HB 1335 from Rep. Drew Hansen (D-Bainbridge Island) to prevent the practice of “doxing” or publishing personal identifying information and HB 1455 from Rep. Monica Stonier (D-Vancouver) to end child marriage.

In the afternoon, the Consumer Protection & Business Committee will hold a hearing on the TSWIFT Consumer Protection Act (HB 1648). The bill, offered by Rep. Kristine Reeves (D-Federal Way), cracks down on unfair treatment of consumers and limits “dynamic pricing” sales.

At the same time, the Human Services, Youth, & Early Learning committee will hear HB 1451 to expand the child care workforce pipeline, prime sponsored by Rep. Tana Senn (D-Mercer Island). The State Government & Tribal Relations Committee has executive session scheduled for HB 1333, offered by Rep. Bill Ramos (D-Issaquah), to create a commission that will help develop a public health-style response to disinformation, misinformation, and radicalization.

Tuesday ends with a hearing on the Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry Committee on HB 1579 sponsored by Rep. Stonier, which would establish independent prosecutions of criminal conduct from police use of force.

Wednesday

Wednesday is National Guard Day and will include floor action honoring service members.

In the morning, the Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee will hold possible executive session on the My Health, My Data Act (HB 1155) prime sponsored by Rep. Slatter, which protects the right to reproductive care by blocking websites and apps from collecting and sharing health data.

Later in the afternoon, the Consumer Protection & Business Committee will hold a public hearing on HB 1392, the Fair Repair Act from Rep. Mia Gregerson (D-SeaTac).

Thursday

Thursday morning committee hearings include an executive session in the Education Committee on dual credit program bills from Rep. Dave Paul (D-Oak Harbor) to expand access to dual credit programs (HB 1146 and HB 1316), HB 1228 to address dual and tribal language education from Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self (D-Mukilteo), HB 1332 from Rep. Debra Lekanoff (D-Bow) to support education in Native schools, HB 1346 from Rep. Clyde Shavers (D-Oak Harbor) to create the Purple Star Award, and the Washington Healthy Hunger Free Kids Act (HB 1238) from Rep. Marcus Riccelli (D-Spokane) to provide free meals to all K-12 students.

Also in the morning, the Housing Committee will hold possible executive session on a variety of bipartisan housing supply bills. That includes HB 1337 from Rep. Gregerson to allow for construction of ADUs in urban growth areas and HB 1167 from Rep. Davina Duerr (D-Bothell) to aid cities and counties with a grant program for middle housing planning.

Later in the afternoon, the Finance Committee will hear HB 1022 from Rep. Mike Chapman (D-Port Angeles) to provide more support for veterans through the Veterans’ Assistance Levy. The Appropriations Committee will hold a public hearing for Rep. Strom Peterson’s (D-Edmonds) HB 1087 to restrict solitary confinement.

Friday

The week ends with a variety of hearings and executive session, including the State Government & Tribal Relations Committee hearing the Nothing About Us Without Us Act (HB 1541) from Rep. Darya Farivar (D-Seattle). The Health Care & Wellness Committee will consider possible executive session on HB 1134 to continue implementation of the 988 behavioral health crisis response and suicide prevention system, offered by Rep. Tina Orwall (D-Des Moines).

Also up for executive session is HB 1184, the Used Motor Vehicles Express Warranties Act from Rep. David Hackney (D-Tukwila) to expand protections for used car purchases, in the Consumer Protection & Business Committee. And at 10:30, the Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee will hold possible executive session on Rep. Hansen’s HB 1335 to prevent doxing and HB 1455 from Rep. Stonier to end child marriage.