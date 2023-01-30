TBI Agents Investigating Dyer County Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 29th Judicial District Attorney General Danny Goodman, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the deadly shooting of a man by a deputy from the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday afternoon.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 2:30 p.m. deputies arrived at a home in the 3400 block of Beaver Road in Dyersburg to serve a warrant in connection to an incident that occurred earlier in the day in Dyer County. According to information from the scene, deputies made contact with the individual outside of the home as he sat in a pickup truck. The deputies talked with him for more than an hour in an effort to get him to exit the vehicle. For reasons still under investigation, the encounter escalated and the deputy and individual exchanged gunfire, resulting in the man being struck. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The deceased individual has been identified as Terry L. Noel (DOB: 9/30/72) of Dyersburg. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

