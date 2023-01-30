Foam Plastic Insulation Products Market Global Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 125 Bn 2030 according CMi

Custom Market Insights

The Foam Plastic Insulation Products Market was at US$ 103.1 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 125 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 3.5%, 2022 - 2030.

Global Foam Plastic Insulation Products Market was estimated at USD 103.1 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 125 Bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% between 2022 and 2030.” — Custom Market Insights