Big Data and Analytics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Big Data and Analytics Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Big Data and Analytics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the big data and analytics market. As per TBRC’s big data and analytics market forecast, the global big data and analytics services market size is expected to grow to $221.44 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.7%.

The increasing growth of integration of internet of things in daily lives is a key factor driving the growth of the big data and analytics services market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest big data and analytics market share. Major players in the big data and analytics market include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc., Teradata Corporation, Amazon Web Services.

Trending Big Data and Analytics Market Trend

The continuous intelligence is a key trend in the big data and analytics services market. Continuous intelligence is a device that has combined real-time analytics with business operations, it makes use of historical and current knowledge to improve decision-making or to help make decisions. It leverages a variety of technologies such as optimization, business rule management, event stream processing, augmented analytics, and machine learning. Many companies leveraged continuous intelligence to achieve (or retain) a competitive advantage throughout 2020. Also, Gartner expects that by 2022 more than 50 per cent of the modern business structure will use continuous intelligence that uses real-time context data to improve decisions.

Big Data and Analytics Market Segments

• By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud, Other Deployment Mode

• By Application: Customer Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Pricing Analytics, Spatial Analytics, Workforce Analytics, Risk & Credit Analytics, Transportation Analytics., Other Applications

• By Vertical: Transportation And Logistics, BFSI, Travel And Hopitality, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other Verticals

• By Organization Size: Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

• By Geography: The global big data and analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Big data and analytics is the use of certain advanced analytics techniques on big data or very large datasets to generate business insights. It begins with data collection with predefined templates and forms, followed by data maintenance, data processing, and data analysis.

Big Data and Analytics Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Big Data and Analytics Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides big data and analytics global market statistics, insights on big data and analytics global market size, big data and analytics global market driver and big data and analytics market trends, big data and analytics market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and big data and analytics market growth across geographies.

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

