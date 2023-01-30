Global Artificial Intelligence Services Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Artificial Intelligence Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Artificial Intelligence Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the artificial Intelligence services market. As per TBRC’s artificial Intelligence services market forecast, the global artificial intelligence services market size is expected to grow to $55.38 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 31.8%.

The rise in the adoption of cloud-based solutions is a key factor driving the growth of the artificial intelligence services market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest artificial Intelligence services market share. Major players in the artificial Intelligence services market include Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Salesforce.

Trending Artificial Intelligence Services Market Trend

The use of artificial intelligence as a service for human interaction with machines using natural language processing (NLP) is a key trend shaping the artificial intelligence services market. Natural language processing (NLP) is a type of artificial intelligence that explains how human language and computers interact. Machine translation is an enormous technology for NLP that enables us to overcome the challenges to contact people from all over the world and to understand software manuals and catalogs written in a foreign language. For instance, the Livox app, a customizable application in 25 languages helps the disabled to communicate.

Artificial Intelligence Services Market Segments

• By Technology: Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Other Technology

• By Services Type: Managed Services, Professional Services

• By Software Tools: Web-based and Cloud Application Programming Interface, Processing and Modeler, Archiving and Data Storage

• By Application Type: Fraud Detection, Data Analytics & Visualization, Customer Service and Management, Rsik Management, Compliance & Security

• By End-User: Banking, Financial, and Insurance (BFSI), IT & Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Public Sector, Energy & Utility, Healthcare, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global artificial Intelligence services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Artificial intelligence is a wide-ranging branch of computer science-related with building smart machines that can perform tasks that require human intelligence.

Artificial Intelligence Services Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence Services Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial Intelligence services global market size, drivers and trends, artificial Intelligence services global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and artificial Intelligence services global market growth across geographies. The artificial Intelligence services market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

