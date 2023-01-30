Monster Energy's Daniel Sandoval Earns Third Place at The BMX Triple Challenge 2023 in Anaheim, California

The greatest show in BMX dirt riding is officially back! Monster Energy congratulates team rider Daniel Sandoval for finishing third at the first stop of the Monster Energy BMX Triple Challenge in Anaheim, California.

Being the first BMX event of the new year in sunny SoCal, the Anaheim stop always boasts a large draw, and this year was no different. The international roster was especially strong and included riders from Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Canada. Monster Energy riders included Andy Buckworth from Australia, Leandro Moreira from Brazil, Mike Varga from Ontario, and Ben Wallace from the UK.

The tried-and-true BMX Triple competition format continues with three runs, best run counts—with the top 16 riders advancing to the last chance qualifier, where the top eight move onto the BMX Main Event. A first for Anaheim was the addition of a third jump—a long and low in between the two traditional booters, which added difficulty, as well as another opportunity for the riders to fire another shot at the win.

Throwing down tricks is what Sandoval from Corona, California, does best, and he unleashed a barrage of 360 variations. A few highlights include a 360 barspin-to-tailwhip-to-bar, 360 double downside whip, and a 360 tailwhip-to-whip back. Finals was a battle through and through, and Sandoval was unable to put together the run he had planned, but when the dust settled, Sandoval found himself on the same podium spot as last year at Anaheim, and once again in a great way to start off the new season.

The Monster Energy BMX Triple Challenge is recognized as one of the most progressive showcases in freestyle BMX. Now in its seventh year, the open-invite event is open to the elite of the sport as well as up-and-comers who are looking to make a name for themselves.

As always, the BMX dirt competition series takes place during select Monster Energy Supercross events.

What's next for the Monster Energy BMX team? Stay tuned for Stop two of the 2023 Monster Energy BMX Triple Challenge in Glendale, Arizona, on April 8th. Let's go!

