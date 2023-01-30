[Latest] Global Breathable Films Market Size/Share Worth USD 4.8 Billion by 2030 at an 8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Jan. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Breathable Films Market Size, Trends, and Insights By Material (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Others), By Technology (Microporous, Monolithic), By End User (Medical, Packaging, Textile, Construction, Hygiene and personal care, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand for global Breathable Films Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.8 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 4.8 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."

The increasing demand for hygiene among the people has emerged as a major growth factor for the breathable film market and is expected to increase.

The huge demand for products that help maintain hygiene in the healthcare sector and the food packaging industry has emerged as the major driving force for the market's growth. The high disposable income available to the people has enabled them to opt for advanced options available in the market. The pandemic outbreak considerably impacted this market as the demand for premium materials had increased worldwide, with the high demand for PPE kits.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The increasing demand for hygiene products among developing countries has emerged as a major driving force for the breathable films market, which is expected to grow similarly in the future and hence record considerable revenue over the period. The extensive use of breathable films by the packaging industry has emerged as a major growth factor for the market due to the huge demand for premium packaging materials among consumers.

The higher disposable income available to the people has enabled them to opt for premium packaging materials and advanced healthcare facilities that have helped the market record considerable revenue over the period.

Restraints

The breathable film market's growth has declined due to the lack of penetration it has exhibited regarding the use of baby diapers. The high cost associated with using premium breathable materials has imposed additional pressure on the key market players, as it will emerge as a major obstacle to the market's growth during the forecast period. These multiple reasons have emerged as the restraining factors for the market's growth.





Opportunities

The increasing awareness regarding hygiene and health among the people, mainly after the pandemic outbreak, has emerged as a major opportunity for the growth of the breathable films market and is expected to continue similarly in the future. The demand is steadily increasing worldwide about the increasing demand for advanced health care facilities among the people. The food and beverages industry, along with the healthcare sector, has emerged as a major opportunity for the growth of the breathable film market.

Challenges

The cultural barriers worldwide vary according to the region, which emerges as a major challenge for the growth of the breathable films market . Lack of awareness regarding feminine hygiene among people in certain parts of the world has emerged as a major challenging factor for the growth of the market. Certain materials have been restricted as they are considered taboo, which imposes additional pressure on the key market players.

Report Highlights

Based on Material, the segment of polyethene has emerged as the largest market all over the world pertaining to the extensive use of this Material for the manufacturing process of multiple products due to the premium experience that is provided with the help of this Material. Based on Technology, the monolithic technology segment has emerged as the largest market with extensive demand for this particular Technology among the key market players. Based on end-user, the segment of hygiene and personal care has emerged as the largest market for the extensive demand for baby diapers and adult diapers used in the healthcare sector regularly.

The heavy consumption of surgical drapes in the healthcare sector has also emerged as a major growth factor for this particular segment. Based on geography, the region of Asia Pacific has emerged as the largest market for this particular product because of the increasing awareness regarding hygiene and the rapid use of breathable films in the packaging industry, mainly in China.

Regional Snapshots

The geographical region of Asia Pacific has emerged as the largest market for breathable films about the huge demand experienced by the food packaging industry, which uses this Material on a large scale to provide a premium packaging experience to potential consumers. The medical industry also makes use of this particular Material for helping patients who suffer from incontinence which mainly includes people belonging to the geriatric population. The huge number of people who belong to this geographic population account for the largest market share and is expected to continue similarly in the future.

The increasing disposable income has enabled them to opt for advanced medical facilities that provide a premium experience to potential consumers. The region of China has emerged as a major consumer of breathable films of the huge packaging industry that belongs to this region. The extensive use of baby diapers has also emerged as a major reason for the growth of the present market. Consumption of breathable films in North America and Europe is increasing considerably and is expected to boost the market growth tremendously in the coming times.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.8 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 4.8 billion CAGR Growth Rate 8% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Berry Globaal Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Daika Kogyo Co. Ltd., Fujian Xingyuan Industry Co. Ltd., Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc., Rahil Foam Pvt. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Innovia Films, RKW Group, Nitto Denko Corporation, Trioplast Industries AB, Fatra A.S., Covestro AG, Skymark Packaging, American Polyfilm, Arkema Group, Omya AG, and Others Key Segment By Material (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Others), By Technology (Microporous, Monolithic), By End User (Medical, Packaging, Textile, Construction, Hygiene and personal care, Others), and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfill your requirements for research.

Key Players

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Berry Globaal Inc.DuPont de Nemour Inc.

Daika Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Fujian Xingyuan Industry Co. Ltd.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.

Rahil Foam Pvt. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Innovia Films

RKW Group

Nitto Denko Corporation

Trioplast Industries AB

Fatra A.S.

Covestro AG

Skymark Packaging

American Polyfilm

Arkema Group

Omya AG

Others

Recent Developments

Berry Global, in January 2020, did announce capacity expansion worth US$ 20 Mn for breathable and sustainable films. As such, the company would expand its hygiene, healthcare, and speciality film platform across North America.

Segments covered in this report

By Material

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Others

By Technology

By End User

Medical

Packaging

Textile

Construction

Hygiene and personal care

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

