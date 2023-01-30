Submit Release
News Search

There were 273 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,197 in the last 365 days.

Collecting people's opinions on land law must be done properly: Deputy PM

VIETNAM, January 30 - HÀ NỘI — Presiding over a meeting with relevant ministries and sectors on collecting people's opinions on the draft Land Law (amended) last Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà said the work must be done with the right subjects and the recommendations for policy changes must be practical.

Hà said the draft law must also be feasible and all conditions on human resources and other resources must be ensured as the law comes into life.

Đào Trung Chính, Director of the Department of Planning and Land Resource Development under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and a representative of the drafting group of the Land Law Project (amended), said that to date, only two ministries and 10 provinces have issued a plan to collect people's opinions on the draft law.

In addition, the drafting group has received many comments through the website focusing on some contents of compensation, resettlement, general regulations, land recovery, land registration, and land finance.

MONRE will coordinate with ministries and sectors to organise a working delegation to urge ministries, branches, agencies and localities to collect opinions on the draft law and organise conferences and consultations of socio-political organisations, experts, scientists, and business associations.

Đoàn Thị Thanh Mai, Vice Chairman of the Economic Committee of the National Assembly, suggested that there be coordination between the appraisal agency and the drafting group when collecting opinions on the draft Land Law (amended) at the meeting. She also recommended organising specialised seminars on land policies such as land finance, land price; recovery, compensation and support for resettlement; management and use of agricultural land; management and use of land encroaching on the sea, multi-purpose land; management and use of land in industrial parks and economic zones; reviewing the uniformity between the Land Law and other related laws (Law on Real Estate Business and Law on Housing).

Besides the above-mentioned contents, Deputy PM Hà also suggested some other key contents such as mechanisms and policies to promote land resources in infrastructure development; policies on land access, and investment attraction in Việt Nam.

The Deputy PM assigned the Ministry of Justice and the MONRE to assume the prime responsibility for, and coordinate with other ministries and sectors in reviewing and making appropriate plans to amend relevant laws that are in effect or will be in the future or are in the drafting process and ensuring the synchronisation with the Land Law.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that there are differences in land policies in the Central Highlands, Red River Delta, Mekong River Delta, and Northern mountainous areas. Therefore, the drafting group and the appraisal agency need to directly listen to opinions from the locality, focusing on key issues, thereby, making specific and appropriate policies for the local government of each region and each locality. — VNS

You just read:

Collecting people's opinions on land law must be done properly: Deputy PM

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.