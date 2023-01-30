Collecting people's opinions on land law must be done properly: Deputy PM

VIETNAM, January 30 - HÀ NỘI — Presiding over a meeting with relevant ministries and sectors on collecting people's opinions on the draft Land Law (amended) last Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà said the work must be done with the right subjects and the recommendations for policy changes must be practical.

Hà said the draft law must also be feasible and all conditions on human resources and other resources must be ensured as the law comes into life.

Đào Trung Chính, Director of the Department of Planning and Land Resource Development under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and a representative of the drafting group of the Land Law Project (amended), said that to date, only two ministries and 10 provinces have issued a plan to collect people's opinions on the draft law.

In addition, the drafting group has received many comments through the website focusing on some contents of compensation, resettlement, general regulations, land recovery, land registration, and land finance.

MONRE will coordinate with ministries and sectors to organise a working delegation to urge ministries, branches, agencies and localities to collect opinions on the draft law and organise conferences and consultations of socio-political organisations, experts, scientists, and business associations.

Đoàn Thị Thanh Mai, Vice Chairman of the Economic Committee of the National Assembly, suggested that there be coordination between the appraisal agency and the drafting group when collecting opinions on the draft Land Law (amended) at the meeting. She also recommended organising specialised seminars on land policies such as land finance, land price; recovery, compensation and support for resettlement; management and use of agricultural land; management and use of land encroaching on the sea, multi-purpose land; management and use of land in industrial parks and economic zones; reviewing the uniformity between the Land Law and other related laws (Law on Real Estate Business and Law on Housing).

Besides the above-mentioned contents, Deputy PM Hà also suggested some other key contents such as mechanisms and policies to promote land resources in infrastructure development; policies on land access, and investment attraction in Việt Nam.

The Deputy PM assigned the Ministry of Justice and the MONRE to assume the prime responsibility for, and coordinate with other ministries and sectors in reviewing and making appropriate plans to amend relevant laws that are in effect or will be in the future or are in the drafting process and ensuring the synchronisation with the Land Law.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that there are differences in land policies in the Central Highlands, Red River Delta, Mekong River Delta, and Northern mountainous areas. Therefore, the drafting group and the appraisal agency need to directly listen to opinions from the locality, focusing on key issues, thereby, making specific and appropriate policies for the local government of each region and each locality. — VNS