PHILIPPINES, January 30 - Press Release

January 30, 2023 Survey says lack of classrooms should be top priority of DepEd -- Gatchalian Lack of classrooms. Based on the results of a Pulse Asia survey commissioned by Senator Win Gatchalian, more than half of Filipinos think this is the top issue that the Department of Education (DepEd) should immediately address. According to the results of the survey, which was conducted between September 17-21, 2022, 52% of respondents said that the shortage of classrooms should be the topmost priority issue of the DepEd. The challenge is more pronounced in Luzon and Mindanao, where 56% and 57% of respondents, respectively, said that classroom shortage should be the top priority of DepEd. In both the National Capital Region (NCR) and Visayas, 44% of respondents also said that the lack of classrooms should be on top of DepEd's concerns. More than half of respondents from classes ABC (52%) and D (54%) also identified the lack of classrooms as the issue that needs to be immediately addressed by DepEd. Almost half (49%) of respondents from Class E share the same view. Gatchalian reiterated that in the long run, the government should commit to meeting the classroom requirement for all the country's learners. Based on the 2019 National School Building Inventory (NSBI), there's a shortage of 167,901 classrooms nationwide. During last year's deliberations on the 2023 national budget, Gatchalian said that around P420 billion is needed to meet the classroom requirement. The survey also says that more than 40% of respondents identified the lack of school learning materials like books and computers (49%) and the lack of teachers (45%) as the top concern that DepEd should immediately address. Only 33% said that the DepEd should give topmost priority to quality education, while 24% identified the lack of textbooks. "Bagama't prayoridad para sa karamihan ng ating mga kababayan ang sapat na mga classrooms, titiyakin naman natin na tutugunan din natin ang ibang mga kakulangang kinakaharap natin, lalo na pagdating sa kalidad ng edukasyon," Gatchalian said. Other issues such as drug testing of students, low pay of teachers, medium of instruction being used, errors in textbooks, and competence of teachers were also mentioned by the respondents that need to be addressed. Kakulangan ng classroom dapat iprayoridad ng DepEd ayon sa survey -- Gatchalian Kakulangan ng mga classroom. Ito ang pangunahing isyu na dapat agarang tutukan ng Department of Education (DepEd) batay sa resulta ng isang survey na kinomisyon ni Senador Win Gatchalian. Ayon sa resulta ng Pulse Asia survey na isinagawa noong Setyembre 17-21, 2022, 52% ng mga kalahok ang nagsabing ang kakulangan sa classroom o silid aralan ang isyung dapat unang tutukan ng DepEd. Halos anim sa sampung kalahok sa Luzon (56%) at Mindanao (57%) ang naniniwalang dapat unahin ng DepEd ang kakulangan sa classroom. Ito rin ang paniwala sa National Capital Region at Visayas kung saan parehong 44% ng mga kalahok ang nagsabing kakulangan sa classroom ang pangunahing isyu na dapat tutukan ng DepEd. Kakulangan din sa classroom ang dapat iprayoridad ng DepEd ayon sa mahigit kalahati ng mga kalahok mula sa class ABC (52%) at D (54%). Halos kalahati naman ng mga kalahok mula sa Class E (49%) ang sumasang-ayon dito. Para kay Gatchalian, kailangang tiyakin ng pamahalaan na mapupunan nito ang kakulangan sa mga classroom. Lumalabas na kulang ng 167,901 na silid-aralan ang bansa ayon sa 2019 National School Building Inventory (NSBI). Sa pagtalakay sa 2023 national budget, ibinahagi ni Gatchalian na P420 bilyon ang kinakailangan ng bansa para mapunan ang kakulangan sa mga silid-aralan. Lumabas din sa isinagawang survey na mahigit 40% ng mga kalahok ang nagsasabing dapat bigyan ng prayoridad ang kakulangan ng mga aklat at computers (49%), pati na rin ng mga guro (45%). Lumalabas naman na 33% lamang ang naniniwalang dapat munang tutukan ng DepEd ang kalidad ng edukasyon, at 24% naman ang tumukoy sa kakulangan ng textbooks. "Bagama't prayoridad para sa karamihan ng ating mga kababayan ang sapat na mga classrooms, titiyakin natin na tutugunan din natin ang ibang mga kakulangang kinakaharap natin, lalo na pagdating sa kalidad ng edukasyon," ani Gatchalian. Lumitaw din sa isinagawang survey ang iba pang mga isyu tulad ng drug testing para sa mga mag-aaral, mababang sahod para sa mga guro, wika sa pagtuturo, mga pagkakamali sa textbook, at kakayahan ng mga guro. # # #