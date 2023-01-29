Mayor Bowser to Launch Applications for the 2023 Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, January 30 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of Employment Services (DOES) will kick off the 2023 Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (MBSYEP) at The Village Café DC and announce the noon launch of this year’s application window.

The Village Café DC is a host employer for this year’s program and is co-owned by former MBSYEP participant Kevon King. Mayor Bowser will engage in a question-and-answer podcast with youth participants of the Deanwood Radio Broadcast Program, which partners with the Department of Parks and Recreation. For over four decades, MBSYEP has employed thousands of District youth in summer jobs that provide them with both income and critical work experience. DOES administers MBSYEP and encourages District residents ages 14-24 and host employer organizations to apply.

When:

Monday, January 30 at 11 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes, Director, DC Department of Employment Services

Kevon King, Owner/Co-Founder Village Café, Former MBSYEP participant

Eric Curry III, 2022 MBSYEP participant

Jessica Smith, 2022 MBSYEP participant

Lourdes Robinson, Youth Mayor

Where:

The Village Café DC

1272 5th Street NE

*Closest Metro Station: NoMa – Gallaudet U New York Avenue*

*Closest Bikeshare: 5th & Morse Street NE*

Media interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or any of the social media platforms below.

Social Media:

Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos