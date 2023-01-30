Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Goldman Sachs, and Planet Fitness and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS), and Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS)

On January 20, 2023, during trading hours, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “U.S. Fed probes Goldman Sachs consumer business.” The article stated that “The U.S. Federal Reserve is probing whether Goldman Sachs Group Inc's consumer business had appropriate safeguards in place as the bank ramped up lending.” Further, the article stated that “The central bank is concerned the Wall Street giant did not have proper monitoring and control systems inside Marcus, its consumer unit, as it grew larger.” The article added that “The probe, which grew out of a standard Fed review of the business in 2021 and intensified into an investigation last year, is also examining instances of customer harm and whether they were properly resolved.”

On this news, Goldman Sachs’s price fell $8.91, or 2.54%, to close at $341.84 on January 20, 2023.

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT)

On January 19, 2023, market analyst The Bear Cave published a report titled “Problems at Planet Fitness.” Among other things, the report alleged that Planet Fitness released an inaccurate slide understating market saturation in an investor presentation, and that, as a standard practice, it overbilled customers and prevented them from cancelling their memberships, resulting in lawsuits around the country. After reviewing the evidence, The Bear Cave stated it was “left wondering whether Planet Fitness is actually a thriving gym franchise or an illegal billing operation with gyms on the side.”

On this news, Planet Fitness’s stock price fell $1.96 per share, or 2.4%, in intraday trading.

