Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, January 30, 2023
January 29, 2023 9:01 PM | 1 min read
Jan. 29, 2023
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
Private meetings
2:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
6:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at a Tamil Heritage Month Reception hosted by the Member of Parliament for Scarborough—Rouge Park, Gary Anandasangaree and the Minister of National Defence, Anita Anand.
Note for media:
