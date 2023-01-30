Royalton Barracks / DUI 1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B2000496

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

DATE/TIME: 01/29/2023 at 0221 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Norwich, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Jordan George

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/29/2023 at 0220 hours Troopers of the Royalton VSP Barracks were dispatched to Main St and River Rd in Norwich VT for a disabled vehicle. During the investigation on scene Troopers discovered operator Jordan George was involved in a single motor vehicle crash in Hanover NH and continued driving into VT where her vehicle became inoperable. While speaking with George, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. George was screened, placed under arrest, and transported to the Hartford Police Department for processing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/21/2023 at 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor Superior Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

