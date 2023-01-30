Royalton Barracks / DUI 1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2000496
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01/29/2023 at 0221 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Norwich, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Jordan George
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/29/2023 at 0220 hours Troopers of the Royalton VSP Barracks were dispatched to Main St and River Rd in Norwich VT for a disabled vehicle. During the investigation on scene Troopers discovered operator Jordan George was involved in a single motor vehicle crash in Hanover NH and continued driving into VT where her vehicle became inoperable. While speaking with George, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. George was screened, placed under arrest, and transported to the Hartford Police Department for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/21/2023 at 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor Superior Court
MUG SHOT: Yes
