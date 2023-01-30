Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / DUI 1

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2000496

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher                             

STATION: Royalton                     

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 01/29/2023 at 0221 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Norwich, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Jordan George                                               

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 01/29/2023 at 0220 hours Troopers of the Royalton VSP Barracks were dispatched to Main St and River Rd in Norwich VT for a disabled vehicle. During the investigation on scene Troopers discovered operator Jordan George was involved in a single motor vehicle crash in Hanover NH and continued driving into VT where her vehicle became inoperable. While speaking with George, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. George was screened, placed under arrest, and transported to the Hartford Police Department for processing.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/21/2023 at 0800 hours           

COURT: Windsor Superior Court

 

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

