Connect and Collaborate: Beyond Broke Mastermind Hosts Exclusive Pre-Launch Event at The Shop in Dallas
The Beyond Broke Mastermind's pre-launch event in Dallas, Texas on Feb. 25 offers an unparalleled opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking to network and collaborate with other ambitious entrepreneurs? The Beyond Broke Mastermind's upcoming pre-launch event at The Shop in Dallas, Texas on February 25th offers an unparalleled opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals and to learn the secrets of successful business owners. Attendees will be given the chance to mingle with fellow motivated individuals, share ideas, and discuss strategies for success.
"We are breaking the mold for masterminds and have the most progressive model for this type of group that's ever existed bc were integrating web3 technology and & making use of NFTs for membership access and benefits." says Jake Claver, founder of Beyond Broke. "We have partnered with expert professionals in ALL types of Real-Estate (multifamily, commercial, industrial, raw land, residential), angel investing, VC, private equity, rollups, business brokers and more... to bring deal flow to our mastermind members and the eventually the "Deal Flow DAO"
The Beyond Broke Mastermind is on a mission to empower entrepreneurs with the tools and resources they need to succeed and provides members with a high value community to share ideas, make meaningful connections and build together. This event is the perfect opportunity for those who want to make their dreams of success a reality.
Those interested in attending may RSVP to Jake Claver directly by emailing jake@beyondbroke.com. Event starts at 6pm February 25th at The Shop, 9100 John W. Carpenter Freeway Dallas, TX 75247. No cover. Guests welcome.
Jake Claver
Beyond Broke
jake@beyondbroke.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube