Award-winning school communications expert Veronica V. Sopher to support school leaders nationwide in new venture
EINPresswire.com/ -- After more than two decades of service in school districts across Texas, award-winning school communications expert Veronica V. Sopher has decided to expand her work, offering her customer service training and communications support to schools across the United States.
Most recently serving as Chief Communications Officer for Fort Bend ISD and as Texas Schools Public Relations Association president, Sopher will use her extensive experience to support students, superintendents, and school communications leaders through coaching, training, and thought leadership.
Sopher and her team will provide comprehensive customer service training for school staff in in-person, virtual, and self-guided formats.
“The need for improvements in K-12 customer service, leadership, and communications aren’t just local, they’re global. I’ve been blessed to have had an amazing career in Texas’ public school system and look forward to using my decades of experience to help other school districts that need this support. My goal has always been to improve public and community relations for schools and make education more accessible nationally and globally,” said Sopher.
In addition to customer service training, Sopher will be offering school and crisis communications retainers, professional development training, retreats, DIY leadership courses, K-12 educator personal branding, and serving as a keynote speaker for events.
For more information on Sopher and her school communications services, visit www.veronicavsopher.com or contact her by email at veronica@veronicavsopher.com.
Veronica Sopher is a school communications expert based in Sugar Land, Texas. She is an experienced speaker and public relations leader, publishing courses in customer services, school leadership, and team building. Sopher has served as a school communications consultant for several school districts and related educational organizations.
