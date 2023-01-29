Submit Release
MFA Spokesperson's Comments on the Situation in Jerusalem and the West Bank

Singapore strongly condemns the abhorrent attack outside a synagogue in Jerusalem on 27 January 2023 which resulted in numerous casualties. We express our condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a swift recovery.

 

Singapore is deeply concerned about the escalation of violence in Jerusalem and the West Bank. We mourn the loss of innocent lives and injuries to Palestinian civilians in Jenin on 26 January 2023. We urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint and de-escalate tensions to prevent further loss of civilian lives. Both Israelis and Palestinians deserve to live in peace and security.

 

There are currently no reports of any Singaporeans affected by the attack in Jerusalem.

 

Singaporeans in Israel are advised to exercise caution, monitor the local news, and heed the instructions of local authorities. Singaporeans travelling to Israel are strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg if they have not done so.

 

Singaporeans in Israel who require consular assistance are advised to contact the Singapore Embassy in Tel Aviv or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at:

 

Singapore Embassy in Tel Aviv

 

Address: 28 HaArba’a Street

               South Tower, 19th Floor

               Tel Aviv 6473926

               Israel

Tel: +972 3 7289334

Fax: +972 3 7289340

 

MFA Duty Office

 

Tel: +65 6379 8800 / 8855 (24-hour hotline)

 

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

29 JANUARY 2023

