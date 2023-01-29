MFA Spokesperson's Comments on the Situation in Jerusalem and the West Bank
Singapore strongly condemns the abhorrent attack outside a synagogue in Jerusalem on 27 January 2023 which resulted in numerous casualties. We express our condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a swift recovery.
Singapore is deeply concerned about the escalation of violence in Jerusalem and the West Bank. We mourn the loss of innocent lives and injuries to Palestinian civilians in Jenin on 26 January 2023. We urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint and de-escalate tensions to prevent further loss of civilian lives. Both Israelis and Palestinians deserve to live in peace and security.
There are currently no reports of any Singaporeans affected by the attack in Jerusalem.
Singaporeans in Israel who require consular assistance are advised to contact the Singapore Embassy in Tel Aviv or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at:
Singapore Embassy in Tel Aviv
Address: 28 HaArba’a Street
South Tower, 19th Floor
Tel Aviv 6473926
Israel
Tel: +972 3 7289334
Fax: +972 3 7289340
MFA Duty Office
Tel: +65 6379 8800 / 8855 (24-hour hotline)
. . . . .
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
29 JANUARY 2023