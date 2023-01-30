Submit Release
Tadence's New EP 'Too Good To Be True' Takes a Deep Dive into Love and Failed Relationships

"Discover the raw and emotional side of Tadence's love journey through his upcoming EP, "Too Good To Be True" - out Valentine's Day 2023."

MERRIT ISLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valentine's Day, 2023, marks the release of Tadence's latest project, "Too Good To Be True." This highly anticipated EP dived deep into the artist's experiences with love and failed relationships, where the feeling of thinking that person is the one is prevalent.

Tadence, known for his unique blend of rap and R&B, takes a different approach with this EP, leaning more towards R&B as he explores themes of heartbreak and love. The artist brings raw emotion and vulnerability to the forefront as he navigates the ups and downs of relationships.

The EP features a collection of songs that are sure to resonate with listeners, as they are relatable, raw, and real. Tadence's dynamic and versatile approach to music is evident in this project as he showcases his range of abilities. Fans of Tadence can expect a fresh and exciting sound from the artist as he pushes the boundaries of R&B and showcases his growth as an artist. This EP is to be noticed and will be available for streaming and purchase on Valentine's Day, 2023. Follow Tadence on Instagram at @tadence_1 for updates on the EP release and upcoming shows.

About Tadence
Tadence is a multitalented artist and producer who thrives on being unique. His Unique Music production style has attracted many artists to his side. On Top of being a Music Producer/Artist, he is the CEO and Owner of forbidden city records Productions, founded by Tadence to help independent artists Grow. Since then, he has grown and produced for many artists on top of making his electrifying and heartfelt music!

For more information or to request an interview with Tadence,
Contact Details:
https://twitter.com/tyreke_anderson
https://www.instagram.com/Tadence_1/

Media Contacts:
Management: Forbiddencityrecordss@gmail.com
Phone: 3219870679
Country: USA
Spotify Website: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1T4qOKDfDwhBqhzS1xJD0c?si=WmXOakWHQfuRDQG4Lf8c4Q

Tadence
Forbidden City Records
+1 321-987-0679
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram

