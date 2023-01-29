Event: Positive Behavior Strategies for Parents, Caregivers & Teachers

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Jan. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Autism Services will present Positive Behavior Strategies for Parents, Caregivers & Teachers on Feb. 23, 2023, at 6855 South Havana St, Suite 150, Centennial, CO 80112 featuring Brittany Degner, MS, Board Certified Behavior Analyst.

Join Key Autism Services on Thursday, Feb.y 23 at 6 p.m. for this live in-person & virtual presentation by Brittany Degner, MS, Board Certified Behavior Analyst from Key Autism Services Colorado. In this 50-minute educational presentation, Brittany will provide tips for parents, caregivers, and teachers about how to respond and react to the most common behaviors exhibited by children with socially distracting or undesirable forms of communication. From the perspective of a Masters-level behavior analyst, she will guide you through several positive and delicate behavior strategies that help reduce the stress for caregivers and their children during these moments. RSVP to reserve your seat or view the live/recorded version of this informative complimentary community presentation, light refreshments will be served.

DATE: Feb. 23, 2023

TIME: 6:00 PM MST

ADDRESS: 6855 South Havana St, Suite 150, Centennial, CO 80112

Phone: 720.896.4146

RSVP: https://www.keyautismservices.com/positive-behavior

"Key Autism Services seeks to provide solutions for parents struggling with the emotional and mental toll that is caused by their children's emotional dysregulation. Occasionally resulting in outbursts, tantrums, or backlash for the most common activities of daily living such as disruption of routines, dressing, hygiene, and communication. After the presentation: parents, teachers, and caregivers will be able to implement these positive behavior strategies with their children to result in better outcomes," says Jayson Remillard, KEY's ABA Therapy Business Development Manager.

Key Autism Services provides Applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy services to bring about meaningful and positive change to individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Our mission is to give our clients the ability to unlock their potential. KEY currently provides services in Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nebraska, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

