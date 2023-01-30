Fashion Design and Production Software Market to Hit USD 2,753.4 million by 2027 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global fashion design and production software market recorded a revenue of US$ 1,678.8 million in 2021 and is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 2,753.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.
The demand for fresh and cutting-edge fashion design and production software is growing in the world's rapidly expanding and changing market for such software. This program aids in both the efficient fabrication of clothing by production teams as well as the creation of original and avant-garde designs by designers.
Fashion design and production software come in a wide variety of forms, each with a distinctive set of features and functionalities. Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign are some of the most widely used software applications in the world market for fashion design and production software. Designers can use these apps to make digital prototypes and illustrations of their work. GerberAccumark, Lectra Modaris, and PAD System are a few other well-known software applications utilized in the fashion business. These tools aid fashion designers in developing precise blueprints for clothing and in overseeing the entire production cycle.
Market Dynamics
Market Driver
Increasing Use of Automation in the Fashion Sector
Shops can utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to assist them to figure out what sells and what doesn't by examining consumer behavior in the fashion design and production software market. They will be able to better organize their inventory and forthcoming orders. AI can also assist shops in more accurate "time to market" predictions by evaluating weather forecasts.
Today, robots are an integral part of most distribution facilities' operations, streamlining and improving the pick-and-ship process while utilizing fewer people.
Trend forecasting positions are progressively being replaced by very sophisticated software, which traditionally required substantial travel to gain first-hand knowledge about novel commodities, methods, and concepts in the fashion design and production software industry.
Increasing consumer understanding of fashion and developing fashion sense
Since the invention of the sewing machine to the emergence of e-commerce, the global market has always been at the forefront of innovation. Like technology, fashion is cyclical and futuristic.
Artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms that predict fashion trends, sewing and cutting robots, virtual reality mirrors in changing rooms, and a slew of other developments demonstrate how technology is automating, personalizing, and speeding the fashion industry. As a result, fashion businesses of all stripes and specialties are more adept than ever at employing technology to comprehend their consumer.
As data collection efforts evolve more sophisticated, artificial intelligence will transform how businesses approach product development, focused on predicting what consumers want to wear next.
Market Restraint
Decrease Adoption of Technology by Traditional Designers
Traditional designers use a variety of tools rather than specific software built for qualitative data processing.
Even though some groups' predictions came true, the general population still needs to start wearing smart garments. Wearable device purchases and actual usage haven't kept up with predictions since several recently disclosed wearable technologies have a poor penetration rate in the worldwide fashion design and production software market. Contrarily, wearable technology is well-known among consumers, indicating its popularity is still largely restricted to early adopters.
Because they worry about losing control of their brand or business, the majority of conventional fashion enterprises in the worldwide market for fashion design and production software are still wary of collaborating with internet behemoth e-commerce players.
Segmentation Overview
Type Analysis
The cloud-based segment is recording a growth rate of 9.72%. On the other hand, the on-premises segment is expanding at an annual growth rate of 7.74%.
In the fashion design and production software sector, data security will always be a top priority, regardless of whether a business chooses to host its software on-premises or in the cloud. However, companies that operate in highly regulated industries may already have decided to host their applications on-site. Businesses may feel more at ease knowing their data is stored on internal computers and IT infrastructure.
Application Analysis
The large enterprise segment is witnessing a rise in CAGR of 8.53%. On the other side, the SME segment project a growth rate of 9.86%. Major corporations controlled the fashion design and production software industry as a result of the heavy workload and high production needs.
Software that can easily automate and control the process must be used because of this. In addition, SMEs will see significant growth rates owing to the wide understanding of the application of fashion design software in these companies. Consequently, the market will expand as these companies use technology more frequently.
Regional Summary
In 2020, North America generated US$ 585.3 million in revenue, accounting for the highest percentage of the global fashion design and production software industry. The presence of significant fashion design and production software providers in the region, such as Vetigraph, Autodesk, Gerber Scientific International Inc., and Computer Generated Solutions is likely to contribute to North America expansion in the coming years.
US exports of apparel, textiles, and synthetic fibers in 2020 were worth US$ 64.4 billion. Although production was lower in 2020 than it was in 2019, exports steadily increased in the final months of the year, following a low in April.
Key Companies:
The well-known companies in the global fashion design and production software market are:
Browzwear
Adobe
CLO3D
Autometrix
Lectra
Corel
Optitex
Autodesk
Gerber Technology
CGS
SnapFashun Group
Tukatech
Polygon Software
Vetigraph
PatternMaker Software
Modern Hitech
K3 Software Solutions
C-Design Fashion
Wilcom
F2iT
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global fashion design and production software market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.
By Type
Cloud-Based
On-Premises
By Application
Large Enterprises
SMEs
By Region
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
