Area Stage Company presents encore performance of Beauty and The Beast

Beauty and the Beast Audience Immersion

Audiences are immersed in the tavern during the musical number "Gaston" in Area Stage Company's rendition of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. (Photo Credit: Sophia Morgan Photography)

Belle in Beauty and the Beast

Area Stage Company's rendition of Beauty and the Beast uses the entire space rather than a single stage to draw audience members in.

Beauty and the Beast logo

On the heels of six awards, Area Stage Company's Beauty and the Beast returns to the Adrienne Arsht Center, February 7th - 26th, for an encore performance.

Area Stage Company (ASC) will present an encore performance of its audience immersive version Beauty and The Beast, February 10-26 at the Adrienne Arsht Center.

No company has ever tackled Beauty and the Beast this way before. The show is difficult to mount on its own and doing it in an immersive way is an entirely different challenge,”
— Giancarlo Rodaz, Director
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winner of multiple Carbonell and Silver Palm awards, including “Best Production of a Musical”, Area Stage Company (ASC) will present an encore performance of its audience immersive version of Disney’s “tale as old as time” classic, Beauty and The Beast, February 10-26 at the Adrienne Arsht Center’s Carnival Studio Theatre.

After a sold out run at the Arsht Center in October of 2022, Area Stage Company is proud to bring back this critically acclaimed, immersive production that critics describe as “a visionary, urgent deconstruction”. This unique reimagining brings audiences into the Beast’s castle where they become immersed in the middle of the action which takes place throughout the theatre space rather than on a single stage. Audience members are invited to dine alongside Belle during “Be Our Guest” and raise their mugs with Lefou in the tavern during “Gaston,” providing a magical Disney experience like no other.
Once again directing this reimagined musical production is Giancarlo Rodaz, fresh off a Carbonell Award for Outstanding Direction of Musical for Beauty and the Beast.

“No company has ever tackled Beauty and the Beast this way before. The show is difficult to mount on its own and doing it in an immersive way is an entirely different challenge as we had to reinvent the logic and style from scratch,” says Rodaz. “Immersive theater itself has been around for a very long time, but I’ve never seen a full-length musical of this scale done in a way wherein everything has to look good from every possible viewing angle for the audience. We are proud that we were able to accomplish this in a way that looks flawless.”
The talented cast will see new leads Nelson Rodriguez as The Beast and Rachel Marie as Belle. Returning cast members include Frank Montoto as Gaston and Lumiere, John Mazuelos as Lefou and Cogsworth, Katie Duerr as Mrs. Potts, Luke Surretsky as Chip, Greta Hicks as Babette, and Imran Hylton, who received the Carbonell Award for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical for his dual portrayal of Madame De La Grand Bouche and Maurice.

The production will launch on February 10th and run through February 26th. Evening and matinee show options are available. Tickets are available for purchase through the Adrienne Arsht Center by clicking here. Student discounts are available.

For more information about the show, visit https://www.areastage.org/beast

Opening Night: February 7
Runs Through: February 26
Times: Wednesdays - Sundays 7:30 PM, Saturday and Sunday 2:00 PM
Tickets: $77.50, Student Tickets: $41
Location: Adrienne Arsht Center Carnival Studio Theatre; 1300 Biscayne Blvd.
Length: 2 Hours 25 minutes
Rating: All Ages
Purchase tickets here: https://www.arshtcenter.org/tickets/2022-2023/area-stage/beauty-and-the-beast/

