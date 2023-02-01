Udaipur: Kaki Singer and Mahaveer Group celebrate Republic Day with a generous heart, visiting the needy across the City

"Happiness is not the amount of money you have, but the people in your life that help you to create wonderful memories." "You're not disabled by the disabilities you have, you are able by the abilities you have." The future at stake. Early childhood is the most important stage in human development.

Kaki & Mahaveer Group, in collaboration with Udaipur-based NGO Animal Feed (UAF), commemorates the day of Indian glory by delivering gifts to India's Future.

Ask not what your nation can do for you, but what you can do for your country.” — India's Biggest Pop Singer - Songwriter from City of Lakes - Udaipur.

The 74th Indian Republic Day was a big event for India as it always is because we’re not a country to shy away from public displays of affection at least when it comes to our country. This year’s celebration at the Delhi Republic Day parade was themed around Jan-Bhagidari (participation of people) but what’s surprising is how the effects could be seen 600 km away in Udaipur.

It is said that Udaipur is a small city but surely the hearts are big enough. On the day when we sat in our homes watching the celebration on our phones, sharing our great devotion through social media, some people decided to do something which really bought happiness and smiles to the real, unfiltered faces away from the digital screens. P.S. Some faces were really far away.

India's biggest Pop Singer-songwriter Kaki and the Mahaveer Group were seen visiting underprivileged schools distributing stationary items and gifts and visiting differ giving the true message of celebrating republic day. Showing compassion, love and respect was their way of teaching the real spirit of patriotism. They visited four schools namely:

- Government Primary School, Napaniya, Mitha Neem, Udaipur - Government Primary School, Naya Guda, Kodiyat

- Divyang Chatr Niketan, Chetak Circle, Udaipur

- Government Praveshika Sanskrit School, Gokhar Magri

Founder of Mahaveer Properties Group Vikram Manshani took the charge of providing useful gifts that brought a smile to the children’s faces whereas Kaki was invited as a chief guest to encourage kids and put forth the message of independence, Indian spirit and the importance of education for India’s future. There are just a few people that engage in such activities for no personal gain, therefore it was simply amazing to witness the smiles and pleasure on the faces of those tiny ones.

But all of this wouldn’t be possible without the support of Udaipur Animal Feed (UAF), they were behind the organization of these events that too at such remote locations.

DIMPLE BHAWSAR or RAVI BHAWSAR founded the UAF - Udaipur Animal Feed organisation in with HAPPY AND CHOICE WELFARE SOCIETY.

Seeing the various challenges that dogs and strays faced during different times, such as increased abandonment, lack of access to veterinary care, reduced opportunities for socialisation and exercise, and, most importantly, the death of innocent animals due to a lack of food, inspired them to establish their organisation, which was later named Udaipur Animal Feed.

The school at Naya Guda was probably the most difficult to reach as the village doesn’t even have network services. But the determination of all three teams made it possible to organise such an event for the kids. The UAF team members Ms Dimple Kumawat, Ayush Ameta, Rohit Bhavsar, Damini Vaishnav, Sanju Chauhan, Rahul Choubisa and Kritiraj Singh were present with the Mahaveer Group and Kaki at the events.

Over 300 gifts were distributed among the children, proving that happiness is in giving. This auspicious day was celebrated to provide better facilities for India's future.

We ask the Country, Shouldn’t this be the way we all celebrated it? Doing something for the betterment of society, something for the betterment of India.