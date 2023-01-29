Survivor-style rogue-lite FPS "Rogue Blaster" available on Steam® from January 27, 2023
"Rogue Blaster" Casual survivor-style rogue-lite FPS now available on Steam®.NAGOYA SHI, AICHI, JAPAN, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Basic System
Players gain experience by defeating enemies and can select one piece of equipment to acquire (enhance) each time their experience gauge reaches MAX. Players can play with their own unique play style as their combat abilities change depending on the compatibility and combination of equipment. Rarely appearing items are extremely powerful and, depending on the timing of their use, can even turn the tide of battle.
Simple operability
The only control device is the mouse (or controller), and there are no difficult controls such as moving or switching weapons, which are common in conventional FPS. All you have to do is aim and shoot.
Various tricks
As you progress through the game, powerful boss monsters and monsters with special behavior appear one after another. Each decision the player makes, such as what equipment to choose, which enemy to attack first, and which item to use and when, is the key to clearing the game.
Game Elements
By earning achievements in the game, players can strengthen their skill trees to increase their stats, and by raising their player level, they can place defensive walls to prevent enemy invasions. Make good use of the player enhancement elements to clear the game. There are also several more challenging game modes available after the game is cleared.
SPECS
Developer: SE.EED CO., LTD
Game Title: Rogue Blaster
Genre: rogue light FPS Casual
OS: Windows10/11
Store URL: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2168880/Rogue_Blaster/
Price: 4.99$
Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AnqsfyQATqs
Twitter: https://twitter.com/seeed_inc
### Developer information and Contact
SE.EED CO., LTD is a Japanese company established on October 20, 2021, to develop systems and games.
Our philosophy is to create truly interesting games that we are passionate about.
This is the first game application released by SE.EED CO., LTD. and was developed by one person.
SE.EED CO., LTD
Contact Us: Please direct message us on Twitter.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/seeed_inc
Sadanaka Ikeda
SE.EED CO.,LTD
Rogue Blaster - Gameplay