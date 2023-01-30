NxtNow Announces the Debut of Its Groundbreaking Music Accelerator
The music industry is taking note as NxtNow unveils the world's largest directory of free and affordable music tools and resources.RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NxtNow is excited to announce the launch of its pioneering new site, which is the world's largest directory of free and low-cost tools and resources for independent artists and music producers. NxtNow’s Music Accelerator is a cutting-edge website designed for music creatives that makes it easier for them to find what they need by gathering everything in one convenient location.
According to the website's founder, Carlton Boyd, "We created the Music Accelerator to make it as simple as possible for artists and producers to find relevant tools and resources for their musical careers. Time is money, and they should be focused on making the best music possible rather than spending hours online searching."
What is the Music Accelerator?
The revolutionary Music Accelerator is a collection of growing databases that contain extremely valuable information that a musician, band, or music producer would require to begin making music, establish themselves as a brand, grow a fan base, and generate revenue from their musical creations.
Furthermore, the carefully curated directory is designed to generate a wide range of useful searches, as well as a music submission list that is filtered by music genre and lists 500+ platforms.
The need to manually search through traditional search engines for hours on end is now a thing of the past thanks to NxtNow's Music Accelerator, which provides musical creatives with the tools and resources they require quickly, effectively, and easily.
How does the Music Accelerator work?
The Music Accelerator is simple to use, and musical creators can get started in four simple steps.
1. Users can choose to pay a one-time fee for all databases or subscribe to a low-cost monthly subscription.
2. Gain access to the live Airtable databases.
3. Search and discover the tools, resources, services, and music platforms they will need.
4. Users are notified via email when updates are made to the databases.
By musicians for musicians, NxtNow’s Music Accelerator was developed to centralize and streamline the search for essential resources. The Music Accelerator has "All the Best Music Tools and Resources You Need to Take Your Music Career to the Next Level," as the company motto puts it.
The NxtNow Music Accelerator team invites music creators to browse their website for more information on this exclusive directory of cost-effective and free tools and resources.
About NxtNow: NxtNow was founded by Charles Shaw, Carlton Boyd, Muhan Song, and Josh Whyte to drive connectivity throughout the music industry, particularly with music fans, emerging artists, producers and relevant brands.
Musical creatives are able to showcase their music on the NxtNow Music website, and will be able to connect directly with music fans, brands and other musicians through the NxtNow mobile app, which is currently in development.
