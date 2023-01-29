Medici Jewelry by Prince Lorenzo de' Medici Unveiled at the HRD Spring 2023 International Jewelry Design Awards

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2023) - On 22 January 2023, the 18th HRD International Jewelry Design Awards was held in Italy, the world capital of fashion and art. MEDICI Jewelry's Prince Lorenzo de' Medici, head of the Medici family, was invited to host the awards ceremony.

MEDICI Jewelry also unveiled the design for "Orion - Star of Medici", a piece from the Medici family collection.

In honour of the Medici family's patronage of the modern scientific sage, Galileo Galilei, this design features a 186.35 carat star sapphire, once the fourth largest in the world, set together with an innovative animal figure representing the spirit of the Medici drive that spurred a renaissance in the arts and humanities. The encircling iris is an expression of the fragility and resilience of the quest for freedom and eternity embodied in mankind's artistic endeavors.

The design not only reflects the impression art has left on mankind's history, but also commemorates what art reveals about the nature of humanity - art is in constant need of rebirth.

As the 'Oscars' of jewelry design, the HRD International Jewelry Design Awards has always attracted international attention as well as many talented designers from around the world. In attendance were dignitaries, business elites, famous designers, design directors, and directors from the world's leading brands. The award-winning designers treated the guests to a visual feast of jewels.

At the gala finale, Prince Lorenzo de' Medici launched MEDICI JEWELRY, which he founded together with LORDSPEK. A selection of jewelry from the MEDICI FINE JEWELRY collection was also on display.

MEDICI FASHION JEWELRY, MEDICI JEWELRY's fashion brand, will soon be launched. MEDICI FASHION JEWELRY incorporates the Medici family's artistic concepts into jewelry design, bringing the beauty of jewelry art and the Medici artistic and cultural philosophy to both the public and future generations.

With MEDICI JEWELRY, Prince Lorenzo de' Medici hopes to offer the fashion world a contemporary, distinctive line of jewelry as well as a new platform for artistic expression. It is Medici's wish that all jewelry lovers can experience the enchanting beauty of jewelry art.

