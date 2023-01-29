Timothia Sellers-Hogan Signed Copies of Her Book at New York Library Association 2022 Annual Conference

Timothia Sellers-Hogan met her beloved readers during her book signing session at the NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show. She signed copies of her book “Woodrow Goes to the Lake.” The event happened on November 3-4, 2022, in Saratoga Springs City Center at 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

“Woodrow Goes to the Lake” follows the adventures of Woodrow the cat. The book is about family, friendship, and the importance of connection, not just another story of a pet. It also has striking illustrations that will draw the young readers' attention.

In the book, “Woodrow goes to the lake” with Gammy and Grandpa and meets Mimi, a remarkable dog. The unusual duo decided to race and ultimately found a precious gem: friendship. Together, the furry couple tells a charming story built on resiliency and an unbreakable bond.

The lessons in Timothia's book will provide readers with a fresh outlook on how to live a happy life. In the end, it serves as a gentle reminder that despite our differences, we can coexist happily. “Woodrow Goes to the Lake” perfectly illustrates how beautiful these connections can be, making it a must-read for children and animal lovers.

Author Timothia graced this year's NYLA on November 3, 2022, from 11:00 in the morning until noon. The event aims to gather publishers, librarians, book lovers, and storytellers under one roof. New readers and long-time fans of Timothia had a blast during the event.

Grab a copy of “Woodrow Goes to the Lake” by Timothia Sellers-Hogan and hop on an adventure to the lake on a sunny day and discover unlikely friendships develop without going anywhere. Copies are available on Amazon.

Get to know more about Timothia Sellers-Hogan and her works. Visit her website: https://woodrowswagon.com/

“Woodrow Goes to the Lake”

Author | Timothia Sellers-Hogan

Published date | July 29, 2022

Publisher | Hasmark Publishing

Book retail price | $11.99

Author Bio

Timothia Sellers-Hogan is the Emmy-nominated sound engineer for the first season of Mr. Robot. A New York City native, Timothia, is a successful mother, writer, pilot, personal growth coach, motivational speaker, and entrepreneur. She studied sound engineering at The Institute of Audio Research.

A quintessential modern-day Renaissance woman, Timothia is the founder and executive producer of a New York-based film production company. She devotes her time and resources to various charities and groups that feed children and the homeless.

As a writer, Timothia explores subjects that make dealing with complex issues for kids easy, informative, and enjoyable. Her love for life knows no bounds. Her commitment to using her talents to improve the world is unwavering.

— WebWireID299908 —