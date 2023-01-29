W. Clark Boutwell's Book Shown at NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and ReadersMagnet Book Confab

ReadersMagnet brilliantly displayed W. Clark Boutwell's political fiction book “Malila of the Scorch: Book Three of Old Men and Infidels” at the New York Library Association 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show on November 3–4, 2022, at Saratoga Springs City Center, 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, and at the ReadersMagnet Book Confab on October 28–30, 2022, at 72 Warren St., Tribeca, New York.

Following the events in “Outland Exile” and “Exiles' Escape,” “Malila of the Scorch” concludes the Malila-Jesse saga. There have been a lot of changes since the whale hunt. Malila knew very little about the perfidy of her nation, the nature of human, the stars, the touch of an old man, beyond the stereotypes that had been perpetuated about her.

Also, while many of Jesse's stories are based on reality, they may be too much information for an “old, middle-aged” soldier to process at once. Because of the broadness of Jesse's experience and character, he is a conundrum to Malila until Malila realizes “he is the best man she has ever known.”

Author W. Clark Boutwell has done it again, providing readers with a gripping tale that also serves as a superb climax to the “Old Men and Infidels” trilogy. Readers couldn't get enough of Malila and her escapades in this exciting tale.

Experience an incisive political commentary, crisp dialogue, dramatic action, and thoughtful read. Get a copy of “Malila of the Scorch: Book Three of Old Men and Infidels” by W. Clark Boutwell on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. For more details about the trilogy, visit the author's website at https://www.oldmenandinfidels.com/.

“Malila of the Scorch: Book Three of Old Men and Infidels”

Author | W. Clark Boutwell

Genre | Political Fiction

Publisher | Indigo River Publishing

Published date | November 29, 2019

Author

Born in Chicago and raised outside Philadelphia, Clark, a physician, has taught and practiced intensive care for newborn infants on four continents and eight countries, retiring after more than forty years on the job in 2020.

He has been an avid solo hiker, backpacker, and climber since he was a mere lad of eleven. Some of his stories are even true. He has traveled extensively to Rwanda, Kenya, India, Ecuador, Zambia, and Ghana as a volunteer physician.

“Outland Exile” (iUniverse, Oct 2015), “Exiles' Escape” (Indigo River Publishing Feb 2018), and “Malila of the Scorch” (Indigo River Publishing Nov. 2019) are a trilogy centering on aging, medical care, drug use, cybernetics, society, and faith in a future dystopian America. A new trilogy (The Silence and the Gods) is looking for an agent.

