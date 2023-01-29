Submit Release
State investigating the release of hog waste from lagoon in Bladen County

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources (DWR) is investigating the release of animal waste from Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 (AWS090129) in Bladen County. The facility estimates nearly 30,000 gallons of waste reached a nearby creek. Clean-up efforts are underway.

DWR was notified Friday evening of a recirculation pipe failure that resulted in a discharge of untreated animal waste.  DWR staff conducted an on-site investigation. Waste was observed approximately 0.69 miles from the secondary containment on the facility. Waste in the creek appeared to be contained in the area by a beaver dam. The facility initiated pumping to recover the waste Friday night and throughout the day Saturday.

DWR will continue on-site inspections throughout the clean-up and will take appropriate action based on the results of the investigation.

