Route 441 (Water Street) in Lancaster County is Open to Traffic
01/28/2023
Road was closed just south of Columbia Borough due to hazard
Harrisburg, PA – Route 441 (Water Street) in Manor Township, Lancaster County, is now open to traffic. The road was closed Thursday just south of Columbia Borough due to a retaining wall that was a hazard to the roadway.
The detour associated with the closure is lifted.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018
###