Submit Release
News Search

There were 398 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,165 in the last 365 days.

​ Route 441 (Water Street) in Lancaster County is Open to Traffic

01/28/2023

Road was closed just south of Columbia Borough due to hazard

Harrisburg, PA – Route 441 (Water Street) in Manor Township, Lancaster County, is now open to traffic. The road was closed Thursday just south of Columbia Borough due to a retaining wall that was a hazard to the roadway.


The detour associated with the closure is lifted.


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects. 



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018


###


You just read:

​ Route 441 (Water Street) in Lancaster County is Open to Traffic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.