​ Route 441 (Water Street) in Lancaster County is Open to Traffic

01/28/2023

Road was closed just south of Columbia Borough due to hazard



Harrisburg, PA – Route 441 (Water Street) in Manor Township, Lancaster County, is now open to traffic. The road was closed Thursday just south of Columbia Borough due to a retaining wall that was a hazard to the roadway.







The detour associated with the closure is lifted.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018





###





